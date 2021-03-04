PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Trading Down 13.9%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s share price fell 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $7.00. 505,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 273,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 5.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

