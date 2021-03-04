Pmeer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00471160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00473555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

