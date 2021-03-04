Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Announces Earnings Results

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

PCOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

