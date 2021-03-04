Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Points International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Points International at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.