Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 372.15 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

