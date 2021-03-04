PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 6,579,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,080,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 306,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.