Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Tops $4.31 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Polis has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $4,290.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00040453 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

