Polkadot Reaches Market Cap of $32.29 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $32.29 billion and $2.87 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.29 or 0.00073022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00475583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00084305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052636 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00190640 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,050,920,913 coins and its circulating supply is 915,161,264 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.