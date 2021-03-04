Polkamarkets Reaches Market Cap of $27.51 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00467272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00070100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.00470103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

