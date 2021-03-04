Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) Short Interest Update

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PARD stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Poniard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Poniard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
