Poseidon Network (QQQ) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $49.60 million and $445,074.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00071041 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.