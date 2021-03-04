Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 88.6% in February

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the January 28th total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,109.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $$8.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Poste Italiane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

