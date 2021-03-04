Potbelly (PBPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

