PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,411.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $9,411.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,243.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.25 or 0.03141691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00366535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.62 or 0.01030017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.00436103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00377276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00248892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00022609 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,814,564 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

