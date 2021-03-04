Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.56. 2,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40.

About Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.