Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PW traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 68,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan Hollander bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Power REIT during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

