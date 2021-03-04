PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.54. 1,868,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,003,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Specifically, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.07.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

