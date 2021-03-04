PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.75 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

