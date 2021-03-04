PQ Group (PQG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect PQ Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Earnings History for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

