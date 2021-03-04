PQ Group (PQG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect PQ Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

