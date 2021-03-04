Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Update

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 892,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,015. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $43,610,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

