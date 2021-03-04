Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PFBC opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $62.90.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

