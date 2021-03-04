PressOne Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $1,194.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00777110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045051 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PRS is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.