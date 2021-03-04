Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 127,570 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of World Fuel Services worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.