Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 22,597 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

