Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,793 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Helen of Troy worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

