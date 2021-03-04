Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,793 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Helen of Troy worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
