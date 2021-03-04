Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,463 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of HealthEquity worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,563.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

