Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Barnes Group worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 128.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $56.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

