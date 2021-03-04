Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Pentair worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

