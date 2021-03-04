Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

