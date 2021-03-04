Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 317,105 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1,049.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,357,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

