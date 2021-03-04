Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of American Equity Investment Life worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

