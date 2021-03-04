Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

