Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.26 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

