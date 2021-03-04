Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Denali Therapeutics worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

