Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 75,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of PDC Energy worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

