Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $7,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $2,389,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $369,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 486,251 shares of company stock worth $19,600,586. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

