Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of BioTelemetry worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $250,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 150.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEAT shares. Colliers Securities lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

