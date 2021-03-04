Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $18.17 Million Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 579,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of The Simply Good Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

