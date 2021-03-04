Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,192 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,092,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

MSM stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

