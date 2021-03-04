Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 40,826 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Palomar worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $18,343,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $401,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $593,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,200 shares of company stock worth $9,531,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

