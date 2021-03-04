Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of UDR worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 2,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,419,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

