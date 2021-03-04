Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,726 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

