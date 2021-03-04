Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,861 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $92.97 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

