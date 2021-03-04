Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,232 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,403 shares of company stock worth $61,246,486 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $203.19 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

