Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,253 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Old National Bancorp worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 769,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 132,449 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $8,549,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

