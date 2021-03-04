Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,221 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

