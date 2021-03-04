Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,822 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Integer worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Integer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

