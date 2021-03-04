Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

