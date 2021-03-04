Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PCYN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Procyon has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

