Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0107 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $61,489.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,733,435,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,507,742,577 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.